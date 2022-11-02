ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A generator contractor in Pensacola is behind bars after several victims alleged he took money for projects he never completed.

Michael Anthony Norwood, owner of Boardwalk Generators, was charged with 18 counts of fraud, 18 counts of larceny, embezzlement and swindling.

Between April 1, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2022, deputies said Norwood committed grand theft in the amount of $7,400 and contracting without a license.

After contacting the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, deputies said Norwood pulled no permits for work done for the project. DBPR provided a Certificate of Non-Licensure stating that Norwood was not a licensed contractor.

Norwood was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $242,500 bond.