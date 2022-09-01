ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man Thursday afternoon for the gas station shooting Aug. 30, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO.

Shannon Lee Wheat Jr., 22, was arrested in connection to the Tuesday shooting at a gas station on the 4100 block of Mobile highway. Wheat is charged with attempted homicide and deadly missiles.

According to a Facebook post on Tuesday, the shooting happened just before noon. The ECSO provided an update at around 7:31 p.m. that same night and said Wheat is “wanted.”