PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend to death at a Pensacola gym was in court virtually on Thursday.

Kennon Farrow, 39, is accused of entering Pensacola Fitness Tuesday morning and opening fire, killing 48-year-old Carla Williams. Farrow is charged with first-degree murder.

Williams was shot several times, according to police. She was shot at least once in the head, Farrow’s arrest report said. No one else was injured.

At the hearing Thursday, Farrow’s attorney David Sellers requested a bond on behalf of Farrow for several reasons. Sellers said Farrow was not a flight risk, and his mother needs help managing her home.

However, the judge denied bond. His bond was revoked Wednesday morning on prior domestic violence charges. Farrow remains in the Escambia County jail. He is due back in court June 17.