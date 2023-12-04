PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters in Pensacola are demanding more money as their union representatives negotiate with city officials.

City attorneys met with union leaders from I.A.F.F. (International Association of Fire Fighters) Local 707 Monday to continue negotiations on a new three-year contract.

They have reached agreements on everything except wages, News 5 has learned.

Currently, Pensacola firefighters start making $12 per hour — well below the state and national averages.

Union leaders said that’s why they cannot recruit and retain firefighters. They say in the last two years, they have only had one person outside of the cadet program take a firefighting position.

“For far too long, we’ve been underpaid and we’re not asking to obviously bankrupt the city but we’re asking to get a justifiable salary back for what we do,” Local 707 President Joe McCombs said.

The union is asking for a 10% wage increase in the contract’s first year, an 8% increase in the second year, and 6% in the third year.

They will meet at noon Tuesday to continue negotiations.

