PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a fire occurred on Thursday, Dec. 8, the Pensacola Fire Department has placed its first red bulb on the city’s “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety wreath.

According to PFD, the fire occurred on the 200 block of East Bobe Street at approximately 10:55 a.m., Thursday. Firefighters responded to the residence and quickly extinguished the fire, along with ensuring two pets inside the home were brought to safety.

PFD said no one was injured in the fire, but two adults were displaced, and the Red Cross has been contacted to provide assistance. An investigation by PFD determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.

The “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign is a collaborative initiative with Escambia County Fire Rescue to promote fire safety during the month of December. During the month-long campaign, 5-foot wreaths will be on display at five city fire stations and 21 county fire stations. Wreaths will also be placed outside Escambia County’s Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building downtown, the Escambia County Public Safety Building and Pensacola City Hall.



Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage in the City of Pensacola, a green bulb we be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in residential homes. In Escambia County, a red bulb will be placed on the wreath for residential and commercial structure fires.