PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters do a lot more than just put out fires. In Pensacola, they’re adding a new skill that could save children’s lives.

The department is getting trained by the Direct On Scene Education program, which trains first responders to identify unsafe sleep practices for infants.

“Because we’re responding to emergency and non-emergency calls for help, we’re inside of homes and possibly able to identify unsafe sleeping environments is our regular everyday response as firefighters,” said Pensacola Fire Chief, Ginny Cranor.

In 2021, 30% of all infant deaths in Escambia County were related to an unsafe sleep environment. Of those deaths, 90% were not in a crib or bassinet and 70% of the deaths occurred while sleeping with other people, according to a release from the City of Pensacola.

Captain James Carroll traveled from Fort Lauderdale to conduct the DOSE training for the Pensacola Fire Department.

“It’s a program that we started in Fort Lauderdale because we were losing a lot of babies due to unsafe sleep environments,” said Capt. Carroll. “Like cribs that are full of clutter, stuffed animals, buffers, blankets, pillows. All these kinds of things that should not be in a crib.”

He said the safest sleeping environment for a baby is an empty crib.

With the training, first responders hope to stop infant medical emergencies before they happen.

“If we can stop those as best we can, we can stop that kind of trauma from families in the community and from the fire rescue personnel that have to go out there and work these calls,” said Capt. Carroll. “Obviously we want to train, train, train, but I’d rather us always be ready to work a baby that’s not breathing rather than have to do it.”

After completing the training, firefighters will keep educational materials in their vehicles to hand out while responding to calls.

If firefighters identify an unsafe sleep environment, they’ll provide the family with an alternative such as a pack and play for free.