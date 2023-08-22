PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Fire Chief Ginny Cranor gave an update Tuesday on a massive fire that burned for 12 hours last week.

The Pensacola Fire Department used 1.5 million gallons of water to put out the fire at Southern Recycling along Bayou Chico. Chief Cranor said an evaluation showed there’s no major health or environmental concerns from the heavy smoke. She said it was mostly tires and compressed metal that burned all night Tuesday, August 15th.

Firefighters faced some challenges with storms and lightning all around them. One firefighter fell from a sea wall and is doing okay.

“I can’t say enough about our firefighters for the rapid work, the dangerous work,” Chief Cranor said. “Our firefighter that was injured fell 13 feet from a sea wall into the water and, just by grace and a little bit of luck, is doing okay.”