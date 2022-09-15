ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for several drug charges after fleeing from police on two separate occasions this week, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Adrian Kiwane Hale, 25, was arrested for fleeing/eluding police, trafficking methamphetamine, hydrocodone and cocaine, possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended or revoked.

Deputies said they were patrolling Johnson Avenue and Vickie Street on Sept. 14 when they saw a white Volkswagen Passat. They said this was a vehicle that had previously fled from them on a traffic stop the night before. After following the vehicle, deputies said it failed to come to a stop, so they activated emergency lights, but the vehicle sped up and continued down the street. Deputies said they deactivated their lights and attempted to keep the vehicle in sight. Hale continued westbound on Hannah Street, crossing over Palafox without stopping for the stop sign. Deputies said they saw the vehicle turn off the taillights and turn South onto Figland Avenue, where they lost sight.

After continuing to follow the vehicle, multiple deputies circled the area. They were able to get Hale out of the car, according to the arrest report, but Hale refused to listen to deputies telling him to get on the ground. Deputies said Hale was taken to the ground and put into handcuffs. Hale was wearing a backpack, which deputies searched.

Inside of the backpack deputies said they found:

A plastic baggie containing 44.6 grams of cocaine

A plastic baggie containing 23 grams of an unknown white powdery substance

A plastic baggie containing 16 grams of meth

A plastic baggie containing 155.6 grams of Hydrocodone

Another plastic baggie containing 3.2 grams of meth

A purple “Wock up” bag containing marijuana

Several plastic sandwich baggies

A blue digital scale with cocaine residue on it.

While searching the vehicle, deputies said they found a black Glock 9mm magazine that was located in the back driver side seat, with 15 9mm Lugar rounds in it.

A criminal history check of Hale showed he was convicted felon for grand theft as of June 2014.

Hale was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $552,000 bond.