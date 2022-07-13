ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola father was found guilty of the death of his 8-month-old baby.

On July 13, a jury found Courtland Freeman guilty of aggravated manslaughter for the death of his son, Courtland Freeman Jr.

The 8-month-old was found Sept. 10, 2019, not breathing. He was rushed to Sacred Heart hospital where he was incubated in an effort to save his life. The baby died six days later. An autopsy revealed the child suffered several skull fractures before his death.

Freeman was arrested and later indicted for the child’s murder in October of 2019. Freeman will be sentenced Sept. 8, 20222.