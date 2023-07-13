PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola father and son were arrested Wednesday on child porn charges.

Christopher Luckie and Ethan Luckie were both arrested and charged with 30 counts of child porn possession.

Pensacola Police executed a search warrant Wednesday at 6450 Guilford Drive in reference to child pornography.

According to an arrest report, a thumb drive and laptop were seized from the residence containing images and videos of child porn.

Both are being held in the Escambia County Jail on $450,000 bond.

The ICAC Task Force assisted the Pensacola Police Department with the investigation.