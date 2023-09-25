PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Families in Northwest Florida who have been affected by Alzheimer’s are set to host an event that sheds light on the common disease.

The 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Oct. 1 at Community Maritime Park. This national event is the largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Before the walk, a ceremony will take place where participants will carry various colored flowers to represent their personal connection to the disease.

For those who can’t make this event, the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Mobile will be held on Nov. 12. For details about the event visit the Alzheimer’s official website.