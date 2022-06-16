PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — E-scooters will stay in Pensacola until at least Aug. 31.

The city council voted Thursday night to approve extending the contracts for Bird and Veo scooters. The Bird contract was scheduled to end in July.

The extension gives the companies a chance to address the city council at their meetings over the next two months. Councilmembers expect to hear about data gathered over the past year before making a decison whether or not to keep the scooters longer.

This week, 15 scooter parking corrals were set up. The city said this is where all scooters should be parked.