PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to officials with the charity barbecue event Pensacola EggFest, the 2022 event doubled what organizers gave away in 2021, a record $113,500.

“There’s a lot of love in our heart for the Pensacola area and for the charities that have been a part of Pensacola EggFest over the last 10 years,” Co-founder Lisa Lyter said. “When we total it all up, Pensacola EggFest has given more than $650,000 dollars to local charities. Those charities are kids who won’t go to bed hungry, kids fighting cancer who will get more research, and families who will feel safer in our communities.”

Pensacola charities who are recipients of the 2022 Pensacola EggFest donations include Pensacola’s Finest Foundation, Manna, Rally Pensacola, Studer Community Institute, Hunting for Healing, Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Foundation and PACE Center for Girls.

Co-founder Doug Jolly said the once-weekend event has now turned into more than 20 events throughout the year.

“People are really starting to notice what Pensacola EggFest is doing throughout the year as much as our November event,” Jolly said. “Our cook teams mobilize to serve thousands of meals to thousands of deserving people — volunteers working for a local cause, businesses who lost everything in a storm, families in need.”

Organizers said the Pensacola EggFest, sponsored by Kia Pensacola, has become a destination event. They said economic impact to Pensacola has been verified at over $200,000 for just the main event. Cook teams, judges and visitors come from Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Iowa, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, North Carolina, South Carolina and Louisiana.

Co-Founder Jerold Hall said the Pensacola EggFest team feels blessed to be able to put on this charity barbecue party every year.

“People ask us why we do Pensacola EggFest and we say, ‘we GET to do this.’” Hall said. “Meaning, we can leverage a hobby we enjoy which benefits those in need. For us it’s simply a love of cooking and the joy of channeling that outpouring back to our communities.”

To learn more about Pensacola EggFest visit the Facebook page or click here.