ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A dean at Pensacola’s Warrington Middle School was arrested and charged after allegedly making sexual advances on a former student, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Darreyel Laster, 33, was booked into the Escambia County Jail at around 4:43 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Laster was charged with two counts of lewd/lascivious behavior with a person under the age of 18, using a computer to solicit or seduce and child and committing a sexual act in the presence of a correctional facility employee, according to the jail log.

According to the arrest report, a former student of Laster sent a message to the reporting party that Laster was providing marijuana and alcohol, along with being asked to perform or receive oral sex by Laster.

While in an interview with deputies, the victim told them he saw Laster at a meeting at Escambia High School. Prior to the meeting, the victim said Laster told him “you smell loud,” and gave him cologne to spray on himself to mask the smell. According to the victim, Laster then told him he needed to smoke some of Laster’s weed and approximately three hours later, arrived at the victim’s house with a bag of marijuana.

While smoking, the victim said Laster “caressed” his arm and “rubbed his chest in a provocative manner.” The victim said Laster asked the victim if he wanted a massage and the victim said he pushed Laster’s hand away and said no.

Deputies read screenshots from the victim of a conversation with Laster. Deputies said the screenshots confirmed Laster drove to the victim’s home and attempted to be let inside. Deputies said they also read messages asking the victim if he wanted a massage and what else he was looking for. The victim replied, “I’m not gay dude, I don’t like that [sic] I’m not bi I don’t want nothing bro.”

On Dec. 26, 2022, according to text messages provided by the victim, Laster sent a photo of Four Lokos sitting on an air-conditioning unit with the message, “yoo. Check by you window.” The victim again responded by telling Laster to leave him alone and not come to his house.

According to the arrest report, the deputies asked if the victim would call Laster during their recorded interview. The victim called Laster and asked if he wanted to smoke later and Laster said “it’s a possibility….but yeah we can.” The victim asked Laster how he felt about him and Laster said he had “conflicting feelings.” Laster then asked the victim the same question and the victim said, “I just want some head.” Laster replied, “alright, ok, we’ll talk about it, we can do that.”

WKRG News 5 reached out to Escambia County Public Schools for comment. Communications Coordinator Cody Strother said Laster resigned on Thursday “effective immediately.”

“Mr. Laster is no longer employed by Escambia Public Schools,” Strother said.

In October 2020, Laster announced his proposal to turn the Warrington Middle School into Warrington Community School, a grass-roots community lead school, after the school received a “D” on the State Report card and was threatened to shut down.

“By working and serving Warrington and extension its surrounding neighborhoods I’ve concluded that there is a need for a trauma informed and community centered school model not a basic K-8 model to come in from an organization that has no idea who we are,” Laster told the board.

ECPS said they never received an actual application from Laster, and are moving forward with Charter USA.

The Florida State Board of Education approved, without discussion, the revised Warrington Middle School turnaround plan presented by Superintendent Tim Smith on Tuesday. The plan includes a May 1, 2023, due date for a contract for a charter school operator for the coming school year.

Laster is being held on a $75,000 bond.