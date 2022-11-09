ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After running from police and hiding in a doghouse, a Pensacola man was charged with trafficking meth and stealing a car, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron Eric Paulchek, 31, was charged with trafficking amphetamine, flee/eluding police and vehicle theft.

Deputies said on Tuesday, Nov. 8, a red Ford Mustang made a northbound turn in front of the deputy’s patrol vehicle at the intersection of Mobile Hwy., and Green Street, causing the deputy to slam on brakes. After trying to conduct a traffic stop, Paulchek accelerated the car in a residential area.

The deputy said he briefly lost sight of Paulchek’s car at Avery Street and West Street. While looking around the area of Mallory Street and West Street, the deputy said he saw the red Ford Mustang in an open field with the door open and the vehicle still running. While approaching the car, the deputy said he heard dogs barking in the area on the other side of the chainlink fence. Another deputy deployed her K-9 and found Paulchek.

Another deputy said they found Paulchek sweating profusely and out of breath. The deputy said Paulchek was hiding in a wooden doghouse. When the deputy searched Paulchek he said he found two baggies of a crystal-like substance, which field tested positive for methamphetamine. The total field weight of the drugs was 14 grams.

After running a records check on the vehicle, deputies said it was registered as stolen with the agency.

Paulchek was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $110,000 bond.