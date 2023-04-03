PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A United States District Court judge died Saturday after battling cancer, according to the Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel website.

Clyde Roger Vinson, 83, spent 40 years on the bench and was known for “rendering non-ideological, scholarly decisions with meticulous attention to the rule of law.” Judge Vinson served as the chief judge over the Northern District of Florida, which includes 23 counties, from 1997 to 2004. He was also a member of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Court from 2006 to 2013.

Vinson spent one year at the University of Kentucky before starting his naval career at the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland as a midshipman. He graduated from the Naval Academy in 1962 with a bachelor’s degree in engineering and entered flight training at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Vinson enrolled in Vanderbilt University Law School in 1968 and graduated in 1971. Upon graduation, Vinson joined Florida’s oldest law firm, Beggs & Lane, where he practiced general civil law for 12 years.

A judicial vacancy opened in the Northern District of Florida in the early 1980s, which is when Vinson filled the seat. He was sworn into office on Nov. 4, 1983, at 43 years old.

He was originally diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997 and was cancer-free for 22 years. In 2019, his cancer returned.