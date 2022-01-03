Pensacola District 3 Neighborhood cleanup Friday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Brownsville North is the next neighborhood in District 3 to be cleaned up.

The cleanup of the neighborhood is scheduled for Friday, Jan 7.

Residents are invited to dispose of any items they wish to throw out. Things you can throw out free of charge are:

old furniture

appliances

household hazardous waste (old paint, motor oil, chemicals, batteries)

yard debris

bicycles

toys

mattresses

barbecue grills

Tires (10 per household limit)

Only residents in the designated cleanup area are allowed to partake in the cleanup. All items should be on the curb no later than 7 a.m. on the morning of the cleanup day.

Items that will not be collected are:

Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall, or lumber)

Exploisive or ammunition

Auto Parts

Dirt or Sod

Vehicles or vessels

55-gallon drums of fluid

