ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles was sentenced to nine months in prison on Tuesday.

WKRG News 5 reported last week Stamitoles was found guilty of battery after several employees and clients complained of “inappropriate conduct.”

Judge Kristina Lightel also ordered Stamitoles to pay $1,350 in restitutions and $625 in fines and court costs.

In June, Florida State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo ordered the emergency restriction of the dental license of Stamitoles, allowing him to only perform dental work on males.

Stamitoles still has five cases heading to court for inappropriately touching patients and employees.