PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A jury found a Pensacola dentist guilty of battery Wednesday afternoon, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Since May 27, Dr. Charles Stamitoles has been arrested four times. Several employees and clients complained of “inappropriate conduct.”

Stamitoles was convicting of slapping an employee on her back side and hugging her from behind while kissing her on the head against her will.

In June, Florida State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo ordered the emergency restriction of the dental license of Stamitoles, allowing him to only perform dental work on males.

Sentencing will begin Nov. 1 at 4 p.m.. This will be the first of many trials against Stamitoles after several clients and employees complained of inappropriate conduct.

