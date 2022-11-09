PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola dentist who was found guilty of battery and sentenced to nine months in prison has been released on bond Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Charles Stamitoles was accused of inappropriately touching a former employee and was found guilty. Stamitoles is appealing his conviction and a judge granted him a $5,000 bond on Monday.

Stamitoles was accused by other former employees and clients at his dental office of inappropriate conduct as well and more trials are pending.

Because Stamitoles made bond, he will be forced to wear a GPS monitor and will not be allowed to leave Escambia, Santa Rosa or Okaloosa Counties.