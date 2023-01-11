ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola dentist accused of inappropriately touching patients is back in jail after allegedly violating his pre-trial release agreement.

Charles Stamitoles was booked into Escambia County Jail just before noon on Wednesday. According to court documents filed on Jan. 3, Stamitoles failed to comply with his pretrial release agreement, which did not allow him to leave Escambia, Santa Rosa or Okaloosa Counties, except to travel to see attorneys in Tallahassee with 48 hours’ notice given to pre-trial release.

According to the court document, Stamitoles traveled to Mobile between the hours of 2:52 p.m., until 10:11 p.m., reported by his GPS officer.

On Jan. 4, an attorney representing Stamitoles sent a letter to Judge Kristina Lightel saying Stamitoles had an “urgent situation,” which required him to rush to Mobile. In the letter, the attorney said Stamitoles went to his Pretrial Release Office to get permission to travel, but they were closed.

In October, a jury found Stamitoles guilty of battery. Since May 27, 2022, Stamitoles has been arrested four times. Several employees and clients complained of “inappropriate conduct.” Stamitoles was convicted of slapping an employee on her back side and hugging her from behind while kissing her on the head against her will.

Stamitoles still has several cases heading to court for inappropriately touching patients and employees.