PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The annual Pensacola Crawfish Festival is set for this weekend in Seville Square and Fountain Park. The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission gates are located on Government Street across from Hub Stacey’s and on Zaragoza Street across from Pensacola Bay Brewery.

“Our festival features thousands of pounds of boiled crawfish, fresh from Louisiana, brought to you by Pensacola locals, Cordova Crawfish Company,” reads the website.

In addition to crawfish, you can try boudin, jambalaya, etouffee, seafood, gumbo and more. There will also be chicken baskets, bloomin’ onion, hotdogs and po’boys.

Tickets:

Adults $5 per day

Ages 6-12 $2 per day

Ages 5 and under Free

Entertainment:

Friday, April 28

9th Avenue Brass Band 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Reunion Band 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jordan Chase 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and Ils Sont Partis Band 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.



Saturday, April 29

Geno Delafose 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Bay Bridge Band 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Gregg Martinez & the Delta Kings 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.



The Avenue Brass Band will also be performing all day.

Sunday, April 30