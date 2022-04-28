PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Friday marks the start of the 37th annual Pensacola Crawfish Festival, an event that brings in thousands of crawfish lovers from across the Gulf Coast each year.

Organizers said nearly 10 tons of crawfish will be cooked during the three-day festival at Seville Square in downtown Pensacola.

“In 2021, we had 18,000 pounds of crawfish served,” said Margaret-Anne West, director of events at Fiesta Pensacola. “I believe this year we’re going for 19,000 pounds. If y’all don’t know how much that is, we’re talking 18-wheeler trucks that are coming in full of crawfish.“

The crawfish is cooked on-site by Cordova Crawfish Company.

“Our crawfish comes from J Bernard Seafood out of Cottonport, Louisiana. We’ll bring in roughly 19,000 pounds for the weekend,” said owner Chad Bonner Thursday. “In addition to crawfish, we’ll be serving corn, potatoes and sausage.”

But how will the crawfish taste? “When you’re catering to 10,000 plus people, we try to meet in the middle,” Bonner said. “We don’t feel like it’s too salty or too hot. We do think it’s going to have a good solid flavor.”

Vendors were setting up at the festival on Thursday. The festival will feature crawfish and other food vendors, live music, activities for kids and arts and crafts vendors.

“We’re from Hazel Green, Alabama. We come down to Pensacola quite a bit to do shows,” said Mike McCostlin, part owner at Happy Campers Crafts and Creations. “We love the area. My wife is the crafter. She is the one that designs and makes all this stuff from glasswork to driftwood art.”

The festival starts Friday at 11 a.m. and runs throughout the weekend.

“We’re definitely focusing on the Cajun music this year,” West said. “So, bring out your dancing shoes.”

Hours of operation

Friday : 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday : 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Entry fee:

$5 for adults, $2 for children ages six to 12, and free for children five and under.