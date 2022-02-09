PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola city councilwoman is pushing for a disparity study to investigate hiring practices at city hall.

Councilwoman Sherri Myers is sponsoring an agenda item at Thursday’s Pensacola City Council meeting that proposes hiring a consultant to look into whether the city is offering enough opportunities for women.

Records show far fewer women are hired for city jobs than men.

“I think it’s very important that women not be discriminated against when getting traditional male jobs,” Myers told WKRG News 5 on Wednesday.

City data shows out of 765 full-time city employees, 228 are women, meaning women make up about 30% of the city’s workforce.

Myers believes the disparity study would be well worth its proposed $50,000 price tag.

“There’s a disparity that exists in the hiring of women in certain jobs and salaries. I believe that’s what (the study) will show,” Myers said. “I think this will keep us out of future lawsuits. So I think it’s a good investment. Anytime we invest in our employees, it’s a good investment.”

The biggest disparities are in police, fire and public works departments, which are typically employed by men, Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said Monday.

“In two of those fields, in public works and fire, we are actually run by a woman,” Robinson said. “We are creating a culture the values all individuals who make a difference, regardless of gender, race or anything else.”

Robinson did not say whether he supported the study or not, but noted he believes there are other ways the council can help.

“I think a more productive idea is if council members want to get involved, they can. There are opportunities for them to mentor individuals through programming we have like Big Brothers Big Sisters,” Robinson said. “They can make a positive difference and show people that whatever gender, whatever race they are, that there are opportunities for them to work at the City of Pensacola and make things better for our citizens.”

The council will discuss approving funding for the study at its meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday.