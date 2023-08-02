PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — There have been at least seven instances of anti-Semitic crimes in recent weeks in Pensacola.

The targeted locations include the old Amtrak train station, a business, the I-110 ramp, two Jewish places of worship, and even homes.

“The community is angry,” said Pensacola resident Holly Benson. “This is not who we are. We do not support vandalism and we do not support hate.”

Benson said her home on East Romana Street was vandalized Sunday, with swastikas and other hateful messages spray-painted onto her house. She said it was the second time her house was targeted in the past couple of weeks.

While Benson’s not Jewish, she believes her home was picked because it’s near Veterans Memorial Park, where she says vandals can hide out, and because of the home’s blank white canvas.

The Pensacola Police Department continues to investigate these incidents and said they are working with FDLE and the FBI.

Benson believes as law enforcement, the city, and the community come together, they will find who’s responsible.

“This is a combined effort. We’re going to catch this guy,” said Benson.

Benson has since removed the graffiti that was painted on her home.

“I wanted to show this gentleman, well he’s not actually a gentleman, I wanted to show this vandal, that we don’t tolerate that and this is a beautiful city that we are going to keep beautiful. So I will keep fighting back,” said Benson.

Police have not yet identified a suspect, but urge the public to come forward with any information or surveillance video they may have.