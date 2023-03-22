PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Christian College student who was killed after being hit by a truck has been identified.

Jackson Clay Goins was killed while doing lawn maintenance when an F-150 left the road and hit him. The truck was being driven by Oscar Martin, 59, who was later arrested by Traffic Homicide Investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol. Martin is charged with DUI manslaughter.

According to the arrest report, the F-150 hit a mailbox before hitting Goins causing him to be thrown into a nearby yard. The truck then continued until it hit a wood utility pole. Goins was pronounced dead at Sacred Heart Hospital.