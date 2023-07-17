PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A structural assessment of Pensacola city hall shows the building is in need of some costly repairs.

The city council learned about the results of an April inspection Monday afternoon.

The assessment revealed the two main issues are “water intrusion” and “long-term penetration of ionized salt air and moisture.”

Within six months, the city will need to make $450,000 in repairs. Within eight years, the city will need to be $990,000.

The city’s ARPA funds, which include federal money from the 2020 pandemic, sit at $1,042,781. The structural assessment and refurbishment, which were already planned, would cost more than $1,300,000. That would put the city’s ARPA budget in a $290,084 deficit.

Mayor D.C. Reeves said they’re looking at possibly using $796,000 of that money which was planned for refurbishment to make the repairs.

“I’m going to presume that we all agree that the structure and the safety of this building takes precedent over the aesthetics and the renovations,” Mayor Reeves told the council.

City Hall was built in 1986. The building also has some mold issues.