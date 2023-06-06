PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Three city employees including two higher level department heads have been forced to resign.

Parks and Recreation Director Adrian Stills and City Neighborhoods Administrator Lawrence Powell were both placed on administrative leave.

Mayor D.C. Reeves said Tuesday during his weekly news conference the city is moving in a different direction. He said neither of the men have done anything unethical or in violation of city policy.

Reeves said putting them on “administrative leave” is just part of the process as the city offered them a release from their contracts. They now have 21 days, under Federal Law, to accept the offer and resign. So far, Powell has resigned, according to Reeves.

“I think at the end of the day, we have to make decisions about what we believe the best direction of the city is so the administrative leave was a procedural element of being presented with releases and it’s limited to that,” Reeves said.

The mayor said the city also offered a release to Waterfront Development Project Coordinator Rebecca Ferguson at the Port of Pensacola.