Pensacola city council to discuss e-scooter changes after accidents, injuries reported

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The city of Pensacola is planning changes to its e-scooter ordinance after several issues over the past six months.

“There are definitely people that are not doing it the right way,” Mayor Grover Robinson said.

The city partnered with Bird Rides in July to bring e-scooters to Pensacola but Mayor Robinson says the change is coming to improve everyone’s safety.

“Part of that will be some limited hours in the evenings,” Robinson said. “Some of it will be some other changes we have. We, also, are looking at the possibility of a different version of scooter that will also not be allowed on the sidewalks…that you can sit on.”

Some injuries have been accidental while others were the result of intentional reckless behavior, the mayor said. Last week, police say someone on a scooter was hit by a car at D and Gonzalez Street.

One issue, the mayor said, is people not stopping at stop signs which is something he witnessed recently.

“I’ve been on Government Street,” Robinson said. “I’ve seen somebody come down Jefferson. A guy didn’t stop. His two kids, who probably shouldn’t have been on scooters their age, but they stopped.”

He reminds people the scooters are meant to be on the road and you must follow traffic laws.

“If you take a scooter, you are expected to obey every single traffic rule,” Robinson said. “It’s just like a bicycle. Just because you ride a bike, doesn’t mean you don’t have to obey the same rules that cars do.”

In January, the city council will discuss and vote on the e-scooter changes.