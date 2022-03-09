PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola city council is calling for an investigation into Florida, Power and Light’s rate structure.

This comes as thousands of customers say their bills doubled and tripled starting in January which is when the company took over Gulf Power.

The city council will vote Thursday night to approve sending a letter to the Florida Public Service Commission asking them to review the utility’s rate structure to make sure it’s fair and reasonable.

The City of Crestview has already sent a letter asking them to investigate. Pensacola’s letter, if approved, would likely look similar because it is attached to the Pensacola city council’s agenda for Thursday night’s meeting. Read Crestview’s letter below.