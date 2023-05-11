PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola city council approved a new ordinance Thursday night that will bring changes for bars and restaurants in the city.

The new ordinance bans bottle clubs in city limits which are B.Y.O.B. (Bring Your Own Bottle). There are no bottle clubs currently in the city but the most recent was Pelican’s Nest on Intendencia Street. It permanently closed after five people were injured in a shooting during the summer of 2022.

To be a restaurant, the requirement will change from 151 seats to just 25 seats. The ordinance will allow more restaurants in the city to get a license to sell alcohol. The previous ordinance limited bars to one per block.

There was an amendment approved at the city council meeting. If a new restaurant with fewer than 151 seats is serving alcohol, they cannot operate within 500 feet of a church, school, or residential zone.

“It does add a layer if you are going to be in those neighborhoods…that you’re not automatically given that same freedom that a 151 has,” Mayor D.C. Reeves said. “From that aspect, future users, it does take away that ability.”

The new ordinance had two readings and it will now take effect next Thursday, May 18.