PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola city council is discussing ways to bring “skate spots” to city parks to keep kids safer.

Some concerns were addressed Monday about teenagers riding long distances to get to the new skatepark. The proposal is to build small “skate spots” at existing parks so they can skate in their own neighborhoods.

Avery Stark, 11, was run over and killed in April while riding his skateboard on East Wright Street. His father, Russell, talked to the city council in support of the proposal.

“Four months ago he was skating three blocks from our house,” Russell Stark said. “He was hit by a car and he passed away the next day so part of why I’m passionate about this and I’m involved even though I don’t have a child anymore. I’m passionate about safety for kids and providing them a good environment.”

The new skate spots could be partly funded by private donors. The city council didn’t make any decisions but they expect to discuss it again in the future.