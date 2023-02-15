PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Some neighbors’ complaints about Airbnbs and short-term rentals led to a discussion Wednesday night among city councilmembers about possible regulations.

Some of the complaints include noise levels, excessive trash and yards turning into parking lots.

“I am getting calls within my district asking me to look into things personally,” Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said.

Councilman Charles Bare said owners are acting as a business and he wants to ensure they’re paying taxes.

“I would tend to favor, if regulation came forward, would be a business tax receipt so we would know, because I think it’s a business,” Bare said.

Michael Courtney lives in the city and supports more regulations for short-term rentals.

“Cars all the way down the street,” Courtney said. “You can’t get in and out of your driveway. They’re parking up..you can’t see to pull out in the streets. We’re losing our neighborhoods.”

The majority of the people at Wednesday night’s workshop are Airbnb hosts or they own short-term rentals and they spoke out against regulations.

“We’re not one size fits all and we shouldn’t have tough regulations that block the little guy like me,” David Brandeberry said.

“There’s a stigma out there of like we don’t want Airbnb in our neighborhood,” Scott Harwood said. “It’s gonna bring in strangers and they’re gonna party and whatnot. But it’s like my question is where is the proof? We don’t need to be getting regulated on an oh we heard things.”

Councilman Bare said there are more than 1,200 short-term rentals in the city. Florida law prevents the city from banning short term rentals nor can they restrict how long they can be rented at a time.

City council is expected to discuss this again at future meetings.