PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola city council has approved some changes to when and where you can ride shared scooters.

There are two different types of scooters that have popped up all over the city. Bird scooters that you stand on launched in July 2021. VEO scooters that you sit on launched in January 2022.

After a vote Thursday night, the city council decided the scooters are no longer allowed on sidewalks. They are also restricting hours on weekends. You cannot ride scooters between midnight and 5 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

The city is working to designate specific parking places for the scooters. They expect to have those in place in about a month.