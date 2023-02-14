The King’s Singers released a statement on their Facebook page saying they were given a two hours’ notice of the cancellation on Saturday, Feb. 11.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The King’s Singers are out of a gig after Pensacola Christian College decided to cancel their performance due to the lifestyle of one of the artists “contradicting Scripture.”

According to a statement posted on the college’s Facebook page, the college “cannot knowingly give an implied or direct endorsement of anything that violates the Holy Scripture, the foundation for our sincerely held beliefs.”

“At the same time, the college also recognizes everyone is created in the image of God and should be afforded the dignity of kindness,” the college said in their statement.

PCC said they cancelled the concert with The King’s Singers upon learning that one of the artists “openly maintained a lifestyle that contradicts Scripture.”

“The highly talented musicians were treated with dignity and respect when informed of the cancellation,” the college said in their statement. “The artists stated their understanding and acceptance of the change and were given full remuneration.”

The King’s Singers were formed in 1968, when six recent choral scholars from King’s College, Cambridge, gave a concert at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall.

“It has become clear to us, from a flood of correspondence from students and members of the public, that these concerns related to the sexuality of members of our group,” the singers said in their statement.

The group said they have performed at Pensacola Christian College before and entered into the engagement in the knowledge that it is a fundamentalist Christian institution.

“Our belief is that music can build a common language that allows people with different views and perspectives to come together,” the group said in their statement.

The singers said it is the first time that anything other than bad weather, the pandemic or war has caused a concert cancellation in its 55-year history.

“We are disappointed not to have been able to share our music and our mission of finding harmony with over 4,000 students of the college and the wider Pensacola community,” the group said in their statement. “We hope that any conversation that follow might encourage a greater sense of love, acceptance and inclusion.”

WKRG News 5 has reached out to both the college and The King’s Singers for additional comment. A spokesperson for the group said they are in Montreal at a rehearsal and sent the statement posted on their Facebook page. The college also sent the same statement posted to their Facebook page.

The singing group’s tour of North America continues this week with four concerts in Canada.

“We look forward to seeing our friends in northern Florida again soon, in a context where we’re celebrated for who we are, as well as the music we make,” the group said in their statement.