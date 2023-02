Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, reports of a shooting at Pensacola Catholic High School are false.

ECSO said around 11:45 a.m., on Tuesday, deputies and Pensacola Police Department officers responded to a shooting call at Pensacola Catholic High School. ECSO told WKRG News 5 the report was false and was considered a “swatting call.”

As of now, the school is all clear, according to ECSO.