PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The investigation into a Pensacola Catholic Church deacon carried out by the Florida Department of Children and Families on a claim of sexual misconduct was deemed “unfounded,” according to a statement from Chief Operating Officer of Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee, David Ell.

In February, the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee “became aware of a report of inappropriate conduct with a minor female,” involving Deacon Tom Gordon, while serving at Little Flower Catholic Church in Pensacola.

The Diocese then reported the allegations to the DCF and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

“There is no evidence to suggest that the alleged touching was committed in lewd or lascivious manner; therefore, this case will be closed- unfounded,” according to an ECSO quote provided by the Diocese.

According to the statement from Ell, Deacon Gordon will resume serving as a deacon for the Diocese.

“However, the significance of these allegations reinforces that the Diocese must reemphasize to its church clergy, employees and volunteers, through education and training, a clear understanding of what interpersonal contact is, or is not appropriate,” said Ell.

The Diocese “encourages anyone who may have been abused or is aware of abuse,” to report it right way. You can report any concerns or allegations by calling local law enforcement or the Department of Children and Families Abuse hotline at 800-962-2873.