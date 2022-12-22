ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who has burglarized Legal Leaf, a cannabis store in Pensacola.

On Dec. 20, ECSO said the suspect burglarized Legal Leaf located on North Navy Blvd. They said the suspect is responsible for two burglaries that occurred on the same night between the hours of 1:55 a.m., and 3:40 a.m., at this location. ECSO said the suspect fled on foot and is believed to be in the Patton Drive area.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP, or ECSO at 850-436-9620.