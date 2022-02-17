PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Businesses are still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as they struggle to fill open positions.

“This is a long term issue and it’s something we’re going to have to work on for a while,” said Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce CEO Todd Thomson.

Jobs are hiring everywhere you look. Right now, officials said there are about 5,500 people looking for work in Escambia County but employers said applications are just trickling in.

“I literally hear it every day from business owners, from managers of businesses, that they cannot find talent and it’s not just in the tourism and hospitality areas,” said Thomson.

Thomson said they want to see a short-term solution but they’re focusing long term too and want to get back into our local schools to target students not planning to go to college.

“There are careers here where you can train for them starting in middle school, get out of high school with a certificate, get into a career immediately and start making good money,” said Thomson.

Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said it’s important to keep graduates here locally.

“If we’re able to do that, I think that would mean success,” said Bergosh. “If we’re able to make the environment to where a student wants to stay here and I think frankly we’re there. We’ve got jobs that we’ve all seen. We’ve got 400 jobs in the county alone.”

The Chamber is working to help employers now. On March 4, they will have an expert panel to offer advice at its State of the Economy meeting at Pensacola Yacht Club.

“Some tips for employers that are looking for talent and maybe there’s some disconnects from the employer side that they’re not doing the right things they need to be doing to find folks,” said Thomson.

They’re also working on a workforce development conference scheduled for June 1. They hope to include a job fair at the conference.