PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — Eager shoppers filled the streets of downtown Pensacola Friday morning, some waiting in lines outside of their favorite stores. Local store owners said Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are the busiest days of the year.

“Oh my gosh, this is like the best day of the year. We look so forward to it and our employees love the adrenaline rush of the crowds,” said Kelly Rozier owner of Indigeaux Denim Bar and Boutique.

Business owners made the day into an event offering, food, drinks and gifts of purchase to costumers.

Local businesses spend months prepping for this one weekend.

“We’ve worked so hard all month long prepping for this day. Stocking the shelves, coming up with the best deals, and also making it really fun to shop in store because we know there’s a lot of easier options but to come out and shop local means the world,” said Samantha Breedlove of Rustic Arrow Mercantile.

“It’s months in the making as far as T-shirt design, we shop ahead for our door busters and get prepared. Always something special for our costumers,” said Rozier.

This weekend and every weekend local business owners want you to shop small.

“When you’re shopping local you’re not only supporting our store, you’re supporting our whole community and Pensacola in a whole, so all your money comes back and gives back to this community and creates more fun events downtown and creates more magic for the city, so we love that,” said Breedlove.