PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are hosting two job fairs in January and February to hire season staff for the 2023 season, according to a release from the team website.

The first job fair will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 5 p.m., to 8 p.m., at Brownsville Community Center. The second job fair is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 4 p.m., to 7 p.m., at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

There will be interviews on-site. You are encouraged to bring a resume and “come prepared to discuss their experience and qualifications.”

Gameday positions and internship, trainee roles are available in the following areas:

Box Office and Ticket Sales

Merchandise

Community Relations

Stadium Operations

Production

Entertainment

Food and Beverage

More

The Blue Wahoos 2023 season begins Friday, April 7. Opening day is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., against the Montgomery Biscuits. A full schedule can be found here.