PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A local bishop will join Pope Francis in consecrating Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary next Friday.

Bishop Bill Wack and the Diocese of Pensacola-Tennessee will perform the ceremony with Pope Francis on March 25 at 11 a.m. central time. The ceremony will take place during the Celebration of Penance, which is a ceremony that promotes spiritual healing and forgiveness, according to the Diocese of Rochester.

Russia has been consecrated in the past under the Immaculate Heart of Mary by Pope Pius XII in 1952. The consecration came after Pope Pius consecrated the entire world 10 years earlier in 1942.

Bishop Wack has been a priest since 1994. After the consecration, he will lead a reflection to all viewers who watch the consecration online on the Catholic Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee website.