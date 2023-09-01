PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — This weekend will be the last one for a popular bar and restaurant on Pensacola Beach.

“It’s kinda like Cheers closing ya know,” Doug Mulford said.

Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name, and that’s how it’s been at the Frisky Dolphin for the past seven years.

“It was devastating when I heard that news, and I was like oh my goodness,” Mary Kaye May said.

After a dispute over the business plan and months of negotiations between the bar and the building owner, the Frisky Dolphin was given a two weeks notice to get out.

“It’s heartbreaking for all of us but we are so content with the job that we did while we were here,” said General Manager Lesheia Ferreira who everyone calls Ferrari. “I mean we’ve made lifelong friends. The camaraderie of the people that work here. We are all family.”

Mary Kaye May is from Louisiana. She’s been coming here since it opened and considers everyone here family.

“I’m just heartbroken that the family is being broken up,” May said.

Mulford with The Lab Distillery said they’ve been a great business partner selling his products.

“These guys have just been phenomenal business partners for us and have really helped support us as a small business in the community,” Mulford said.

The Frisky Dolphin’s last day open will be Sunday, Sept. 3. Until then, everything is 50% off.

“Now, we may sell out of all the food, but we have plenty of liquor,” Ferreira said as she laughed.

They’ll be holding a silent auction for some of the memorabilia including tables painted by the employees.