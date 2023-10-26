PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Beach Veterans Day Parade is set to take place Saturday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m.

The parade route will start on Via DeLuna Drive proceeding west to the Casino Beach parking lot ending at the Casino Beach Pavilion. At the pavilion, a program honoring veterans will be conducted immediately after the parade.

The ceremony at the pavilion will honor veterans, POW/MIA and active military members.

PARADE ROUTE:

Colonel Allison Black, who is a commander of the 1st Special Operations Wing in Hurlburt Field, Florida, is the parade’s Grand Marshall and primary speaker. She has served since 1992 earning many awards and decorations for her service.

Chief Master Sergeant Joey R. Meininger, a native of Fort Walton Beach and also a part of the 1st Special Operations Wing in Hurlburt Field, Florida, will also speak at the parade. He has served since 1999 and is also distinguished with numerous awards and decorations.

Veterans from all branches of service and multiple tours of duty will be included in the parade. Multiple organizations will participate in the parade to support veterans as well.

Veterans who want to participate in the parade can contact Donna Cahill at 850-516-8533.