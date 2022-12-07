PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — After suffering damage from Hurricane Sally in Sept. 2020, the Pensacola Beach Sailfish Sign will be updated, with the removal of the old sign components.

D&R Painting Inc. Group will begin sandblasting and painting the frame the week of Dec. 12.

Escambia County District 4 Commissioner Robert Bender said insurance is covering the cost of the sign replacement.

“This sign is an iconic piece of Pensacola Beach’s rich history, and we are looking forward to seeing it light up the night sky again. I would like to thank the residents and beachgoers for their patience while the County worked through the insurance and procurement processes. We are excited to have the sign installed in January to welcome everyone to Pensacola Beach.”

Once the framework is finished, the new sign, built by Plastic Arts Sign Company of Pensacola, will be installed in January 2023.

For more information, citizens may contact the Escambia County Facilities Management Department at 850-595-3190.