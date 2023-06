PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Cleanup efforts continue on Pensacola Beach after overnight storms.

At least a dozen homes were damaged along Fort Pickens Road. Some of the worst damage was reported in the Bayside and DeLuna Point subdivisions. People were out Friday boarding up windows, repairing roofs and cleaning up debris.

No one was hurt. The National Weather Service has not confirmed yet if the damage is due to a tornado.