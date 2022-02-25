PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG]) — Escambia County officials announced the Pensacola Beach Lifeguards will return to their towers Tuesday, March 1 for the 2022 season.

From Tuesday, March 1 until Sunday, March 13 one to three towers at Casino Beach will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. After Sunday, the hours will change to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. As summer gets closer, staffing will increase and coverage will be up to 10 towers at Gulf Islands National Seashore. Staffing will begin Memorial Day weekend.

Pensacola Beach in preparation for the 2022 season has hired 14 new lifeguards and will welcome back 43 returning lifeguards to a rigorous training program. This program includes 80 hours of open water training, emergency medical training, and more.

Tryouts to hire even more lifeguards will be held on Saturday, Feb 26.