PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Beach Lifeguards are observing Gulf Coast Rip Current Awareness Week, which takes place from Feb. 27 to March 3, and will be giving tips throughout the entire week.

Gulf Coast Rip Current Awareness Week encourages beachgoers to understand the basics of a rip current, including how to spot a rip current, how to survive a rip current, and understand beach flags and forecasts.

What is a rip current?

A rip current is a powerful, narrow channel of water flowing against the waves, away from the beach. Rip currents typically extend from near the shoreline out through the breaker zone where breaking waves form. Rip currents can and do occur on clear, sunny days.

The Pensacola Beach Lifeguards said a rip current is not a “rip tide.”

“A rip current is also not an ‘undertow.’ Rip currents do not pull swimmers under the water. They will just pull a swimmer away from the beach,” The lifeguards said in a release. “Rip currents can travel as fast as eight feet per second. A rip current is dangerous because it can sweep even the strongest swimmers out to sea. For that reason, rip currents are life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.”

Water Safety Chief Dave Greenwood said swimmers should not fight rip currents.

“We take a lot of pride in our beaches, and one thing every swimmer needs to be aware of is the presence of rip currents,” Greenwood said. “Swimmers need to know that rip currents pull you away from the shore and not underwater. Please do not fight the current, but instead, try to escape the current by swimming at an angle or parallel to the shoreline. If you cannot escape, conserve your energy by floating on your stomach or back. If you need help, call or wave for assistance from a lifeguard. If you are not near the lifeguards, patrons on-shore are encouraged to call 911.”

Each day during Gulf Coast Rip Current Awareness Week, Pensacola Beach Lifeguards said they will focus on a different topic related to rip currents.