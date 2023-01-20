PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Beach Lifeguards will host a tryout on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 a.m., for individuals interested in becoming a lifeguard.

The tryout will take place at the University of West Florida Aquatic Center, located at 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 72.

To be considered for the position, applicants must be able to swim 600 yards in a pool in 10 minutes or less, run 1.5 miles on a track in 12 minutes or less, be at least 16 years old and possess a valid driver’s license. Attendance and passing the tryout is required to be considered for employment.

Applicants are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes early to the tryout event and bring all relevant certifications. If you pass the physical tests in the allotted time and meet all of the other requirements, you will be scheduled for an interview. If selected to be hired, you will receive paid training, which includes but is not limited to successfully passing 80 hours of open water training and emergency medical training.

The starting pay for the position is $18.35 an hour.

For more information, email lifeguards@myescambia.com or call Water Safety Chief Dave Greenwood at 850-554-4302.