PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Officials announced in a press release the Pensacola Beach Lifeguards will be holding tryouts for individuals looking to become a lifeguard.

The tryouts will be held on Saturday, Feb 26 at 9:30 a.m. The tryouts will take place at the University of West Florida Aquatic Center. Applicants wishing to try out are asked to arrive 15 minutes early and bring all relevant certifications to the event.

The requirements to become a lifeguard you must:

Able to Swim 600 yards in a pool in 10 minutes or less

Able to run 1.5 miles on a track in 12 minutes or less

Be at least 16 years old

Possess a valid drivers license

American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification is preferred

Attending and passing a tryout is required to be considered for employment. The Lifeguard position offers $14.75 an hour.